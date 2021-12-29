Police pursuit ends with two dead in Ontario after alleged train theft

Two people are dead after a car crashed into a building in Ontario early Wednesday morning following a police chase, according to Fontana Police.

Officials responded to a call for a maroon van parked on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Calabash Ave. and Slover Ave. just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to police, a train conductor who spotted the van said it initially appeared to be stuck.

When officers got to the scene, they saw people allegedly stealing from one of the train's boxcars. When police approached the suspects drove away. Officers chased them into the city of Ontario before the van crashed into a building at the intersection of Carnegie Ave. and Jurupa Ave. First responders pronounced the two people in the van, an unidentified Hispanic man and Hispanic woman, dead at the scene. Police say they found evidence of the train robbery in the van.

Union Pacific Police had reported multiple cases of cargo theft over the past few months. They are investigating the potential theft while Fontana and Ontario Police are investigating the pursuit and crash.

