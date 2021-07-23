Pursuit suspect surrenders to CHP officers in Downey neighborhood

A pursuit suspect that led officers on a chase in a stolen Mercedes from San Bernardino to Los Angeles counties on Friday morning was taken into custody in a Downey neighborhood, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the pursuit of the gold vehicle started in Barstow. The suspect was initially pursued by Barstow PD officers before the agency took over.

The chase started on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway before the suspect led officers on the southbound 605 Freeway as the suspect left West Covina and approached Baldwin Park in the San Gabriel Valley. The suspect then took the westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway toward the Downey area.

It appeared only one person was inside the vehicle. Shortly after exiting the freeway, the suspect continued to travel at high speeds on side streets in residential areas through Norwalk and Downey.

The suspect surrendered to officers after crashing into the fence in a resident’s backyard located near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Somerset Boulevard where he was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released.

