Police investigate double homicide in San Bernardino

Detectives were conducting a double homicide investigation in San Bernardino after shots rang out near an apartment complex off Sierra Way on Sunday night, police said.

After responding to calls of shots fired, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrived at the 900 block of North Sierra Way around 8:30 p.m. where they found two victims laying on the street who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were identified by the department as Dondre Marquis Sneed, 26, of San Bernardino, and Deandre Lee Sneed, 33, of Moreno Valley.

Authorities have not clarified if the two victims were related.

Deondre Sneed was rushed to a local hospital where he died, the SBPD said. Deandre Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.

