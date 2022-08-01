Police: Homeless man arrested for murder at Santa Monica Main Library

article

A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday.

The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Quade Larry Colbert allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the unidentified victim twice, Morrison said. The victim died at the scene. HIs name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Colbert ran from the scene. He was tracked down and arrested Sunday around 2:35 p.m. by SMPD homicide detectives, according to L.A. County jail records and Morrison.

Colbert is currently being held on $2 million bail, according to jail records. He is currently scheduled to head to Los Angeles Superior Court at LAX on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call SMPD detectives at either 310-458-8941 or 310-458-8451. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.