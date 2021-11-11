Police give all clear after report of possible bomb threat at USC

article

A bomb threat prompted the evacuations and search of multiple buildings at the University of Southern California on Thursday afternoon but after a 30-minute search, police determined there was no threat and said that the buildings were safe.

Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were evacuated around 4:30 p.m.

Students and staff were asked to avoid the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department and USC's Department of Public Safety conducted a search of the buildings.

"LAPD and DPS have determined the evacuated buildings are safe. Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall have been reopened. Normal business has resumed," the university wrote on Twitter shortly after 5 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

