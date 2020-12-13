Police find missing 71-year-old La Habra woman

Police have found a 71-year-old woman safe who went missing on Sunday in La Habra.

Barbara Jordan a resident of the city, was last seen early Sunday afternoon in the area of Lambert Road between South Beach Boulevard and Idaho Street, La Habra police reported.

As of 8:30 p.m., La Habra police reported that Jordan may have been seen at the Stater Bros. Market at the intersection of La Mirada Boulevard and Imperial Highway.

Around 9:30 p.m., La Habra police reported that Jordan was found safe in La Mirada.

No other details were immediately available.

