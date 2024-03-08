Brief police chase ends in South LA

article

A police chase briefly broke out near South Los Angeles late Friday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside what is believed to be a stolen car, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit.

The suspect eventually pulled over behind a South LA warehouse. SkyFOX did not catch the moments where the suspect got arrested, but police said the situation is no longer a threat to the public.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.