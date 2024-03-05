Possible stolen SUV leads police chase across LA County

A suspect accused of possibly stealing a white SUV led a police chase that stretched across multiple Los Angeles County neighborhoods on Tuesday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene a little after 9:15 p.m. as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles before driving in circles in Palos Verdes.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

As of 9:30 p.m. officials did not say if arrests were made in the police chase.