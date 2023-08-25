Search underway for Tesla driver who led OC police chase

The search is on for a Tesla driver who led authorities on a police chase across Orange County late Friday night.

The suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a police chase along the 91 Freeway through Anaheim.

It is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for.

The search continued for about 15 minutes before SkyFOX lost sight of the car.

As of Friday, 11 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the OC police chase.