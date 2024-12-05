Search underway for SUV driver who led LA police chase across San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the driver accused of leading a police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighborhoods.
SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase late Thursday night.
Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of North Hills before ditching the car in Granada Hills.
The suspect was initially wanted for reckless driving. It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.