LA Police Chase: Passenger pops head out of SUV, possibly taunting cops before crash, arrest

An intense police chase in Los Angeles ended in a crash late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the police chase scene in Los Angeles as a white SUV is led authorities on a pursuit across Los Angeles County.

One of the suspects inside the SUV was initially wanted in Baldwin Park for possibly brandishing a weapon.

The chase started from Baldwin Park and then passed through various parts of Los Angeles before the suspect drove back to Baldwin Park.

At 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a person was spotted popping their head out of the sunroof of the SUV mid-chase. It is unknown if the passenger was calling for help or taunting the trailing authorities.

The chase ended in a wild crash involving a parked pickup truck around 10:50 p.m. At least four people were pulled from the SUV and were taken into custody.

