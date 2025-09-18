Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Police chase underway involving possible murder suspect in Los Angeles

Updated  September 18, 2025 3:54pm PDT
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway involving a possible murder suspect near South Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led authorities on a chase on Thursday, September 18.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of East Los Angeles neighborhoods before ending up in South Los Angeles. 

The suspect was once clocked at going more than 100 mph by SkyFOX's radar.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say which murder case the suspect may be tied to.

