LAPD patrol vehicle involved in crash during pursuit

A pursuit suspect was taken into custody in the Crenshaw District after leading police on a high speed chase Wednesday.

Authorities had initially responded to a call reporting a vehicle wanted for mismatched license plates.

The pursuit started in the area of Wilshire and Vermont, then proceeded on to surface streets.

SkyFOX was live overhead when an LAPD patrol SUV responding to the pursuit was clipped by that vehicle which sped away.

It happened near La Cienega and Centinela.

The suspect eventually turned into a parking lot and ditched the car. He tried to run away but was later taken into custody.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LAPD for comment on any injuries during the crash but has not yet heard back.