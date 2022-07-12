Police chase: Officers in standoff with pursuit suspect after hour-long chase

Officers from the West Covina Police Department are in a standoff with a pursuit suspect Tuesday night. SkyFOX is live over the scene.

Reports of a police chase came in shortly before 10 p.m. By 10:15, the chase had continued onto the westbound 105 Freeway and into Inglewood.

The driver eventually got onto surface roads in Inglewood, before getting back on a wide-open eastbound 105 freeway and into Compton, reaching speeds as high as 113 miles per hour, according to SkyFOX.

From there, the driver got onto the northbound 605 in the Norwalk area. The driver eventually got off onto Telegraph Road in Whittier, where a police cruiser attempted to stop the chase by hitting the suspect's car. The suspect was temporarily slowed down, but was able to make a U-turn and get back onto the freeway.

The driver then continued from the westbound 105, then transferred to the northbound 710. Several minutes later, the suspect transferred onto eastbound State Route 60. The suspect then led officers on a chase along multiple freeways. Then, around 11 p.m. the driver exited the freeways onto surface streets in the East San Gabriel Valley.

Officers attempted another PIT maneuver, that appeared successful. The driver was spun around and drove into a light pole. But after a short standoff, took off yet again. But the maneuvers left the suspect's car with enough damage to bring the chase to an end minutes later. After a tire on the suspect's car seemingly gave out, the suspect rear-ended a parked car on Broadmoor Avenue near W. Workman Avenue in West Covina, bringing the chase to an end where it began.

But that wasn't the end of this saga. Despite a damaged vehicle, the driver continued to drive away, with the busted tire throwing up sparks and smoke while officers pinned the suspect's car in.

It was not immediately clear what led to the chase, but according to West Covina police the driver is an alleged domestic violence suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.