Police chase ends in Newhall on 5 Freeway

A standoff is underway involving a police chase suspect.

SkyFOX was over the scene at 10 p.m. as a driver of a red truck led authorities on a chase across the Santa Clarita area along the 5 Freeway.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Valencia before stopping the car in Newhall.

The suspect is believed to be wanted for a possible drug charge. Officials did not specify which drug or substance the suspect is linked to.

As of 10 p.m., no arrests have been announced in connection to the police chase.