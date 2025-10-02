Suspect on motorcycle evades police during chase in LA

Police were in pursuit of a motorcycle in Los Angeles.

The driver was allegedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was seen driving on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway. They eventually exited off Western Ave. and continued driving on surface streets, dodging other vehicles.

The suspect then drove into a parking structure near Connecticut St. and Oxford Ave. in Mid-City. Police were seen searching the area.

Images from SkyFOX showed someone being detained and/or questioned by police, but it's unclear if that person was the motorcycle driver.