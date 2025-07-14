Pursuit suspect ditches car, busts window of Compton home to get inside

The Brief A suspect has been apprehended after a police pursuit originating in East Los Angeles ended in Compton. The pursuit involved a stolen car, and the driver attempted to evade deputies on foot, breaking into a sunroom before being caught. The two other individuals who fled the vehicle remain at large.



A suspect is in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in a Compton neighborhood Monday morning.

The pursuit began around 11:10 a.m. in East Los Angeles after authorities responded to a reported carjacking.

The vehicle, a white four-door sedan, went on to Norwalk before reaching the Compton area, where the driver was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. At one point, the driver went onto the sidewalk and traveled a short distance before getting back onto the main roads.

Around 11:20 a.m., the driver pulls over and is seen tossing an object onto the ground before running away. Two other people were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The suspect jumped fences and concrete walls of several homes before eventually breaking into a sunroom by busting through one of the back windows.

The suspect emerges a short time later, wearing a different set of clothes.

Around 11:45 a.m., SkyFOX spotted the suspect appearing to hide under a large tree in the backyard of a home located near W. 138th Street and N. Tajauta Avenue.

Sheriff's deputies took the suspect into custody just five minutes later.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts of the other two suspects are unknown.