Expand / Collapse search

LAPD executes PIT maneuver to end pursuit involving assault suspect

By
Published  July 23, 2025 11:17am PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Police chase in downtown LA

Police chase in downtown LA

Officials were in pursuit of an allegedly armed suspect in downtown LA.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving an allegedly armed suspect ended in the Harvard Heights area after the LAPD successfully executed a PIT maneuver. 

The pursuit suspect was traveling in a gray sedan and was seen speeding through surface streets before eventually reaching Arapahoe Street and Venice Boulevard. 

That's where a LAPD patrol vehicle executed a successful PIT maneuver, which sent the suspect's car crashing into a tree. 

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police ChasesInstastories