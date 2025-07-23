LAPD executes PIT maneuver to end pursuit involving assault suspect

A police chase involving an allegedly armed suspect ended in the Harvard Heights area after the LAPD successfully executed a PIT maneuver.

The pursuit suspect was traveling in a gray sedan and was seen speeding through surface streets before eventually reaching Arapahoe Street and Venice Boulevard.

That's where a LAPD patrol vehicle executed a successful PIT maneuver, which sent the suspect's car crashing into a tree.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.