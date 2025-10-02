Police chase ends after vehicle flips over in Van Nuys

A police chase ended when the suspect's vehicle flipped over.

The suspect was seen driving on surface streets throughout Van Nuys, even going in and out of parking lots.

The driver was allegedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The vehicle's front tire on the driver's side appeared to be damaged, but that didn't stop him from fleeing.

As the suspect was driving near Calvert Street and Cedros Ave. they lost control and hit a parked car, causing his vehicle to flip over.

Officers quickly dragged the suspect out of the car and rendered aid. His condition is not known.