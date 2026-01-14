PLAVE leaps into a dreamier aesthetic with 'PLBBUU'

Virtual idol group PLAVE, who consist of YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN, continues to break barriers in the music industry—topping international charts, earning millions of streams across multiple platforms, and shattering expectations for virtual artists—all while staying deeply connected to their fans, known as PLLI.

The group’s newest release marks a noticeable shift in tone. After embracing strong, dark concepts like "Dash," the group changed their image—leaning into a dreamier aesthetic through their collaboration with Sanrio characters.

"Since our concept is being dream fairies who bring happy dreams, I hope listening to our song ‘BBUU!’ before going to sleep leads [listeners] to sweet dreams," HAMIN said. "I also worked on this song, hoping our PLLI could return to their childhood, just feeling happy without any worries or concerns," YEJUN said.

PLAVE’s attention to detail shines through in their performances. For "BBUU!," the choreography includes whimsical movements, sign language, and even Heelys to emphasize the song’s free-spirited, playful vibe. The album closes with "Bongsoong-A," an emotional track inspired by a traditional Korean childhood ritual involving balsam flowers dyed onto fingernails.

The group recently made history with their "DASH: Quantum Leap" tour, becoming the first virtual idol group to sell out both KSPO Dome and Gocheok Sky Dome, with encore shows selling out almost instantly. For PLAVE, the achievement represents a major milestone for both the group and their fans.

"I remember NOAH saying that if it were a Gocheok Sky Dome concert, PLLIs wouldn’t have to try that hard to get tickets. We really didn't expect the tickets to sell out like that, so all I could say was thank you so much to our fans," BAMBY said.

"Walking around those venues, the word ‘leap’ really seemed fitting. It was an important moment that showed that even as virtual idols, we can hold large-scale concerts. I also think our team was able to grow even more through this tour," HAMIN said.

"Every stage is precious to us, but Gocheok Sky Dome is on such a massive scale that it came with more pressure and weight. Still, I think we were able to shine because our beautiful PLLIs filled that huge space," EUNHO said.

As a self-producing group, creating their own music and performances allows them to express sincerity, responsibility, and trust — both with each other and with their fans.

"The reason we write our own songs and create our own performances is that it's the most sincere way to express PLAVE. Working together with the members and discussing the stories we want to tell is how we convey that sincerity," YEJUN said.

When it comes to balancing each other’s strengths, NOAH says the first demo of a song is important because it sets the initial image and direction, which later influences the overall production. Each member plays a key role in that process. NOAH explained that YEJUN helps guide the structure to make it more dynamic, while EUNHO often identifies the "killing part" and enhances the melodies. BAMBY added that he and HAMIN frequently discuss how they want to express movement — BAMBY focusing on emotional detail, while HAMIN concentrates on strength and balance in the choreography.

Looking ahead, PLAVE shared that they are actively working on new music and hope to perform on even more stages this year.

"Earlier in 2025, we released Caligo Pt.1, and I think a lot of people are curious about how Pt.2 will continue. We're working hard to prepare a song that's just as cool as ‘Dash.’ Our main goal is to show PLLIs a new and exciting side of us," YEJUN said.

"In 2026, I hope PLAVE can expand our musicality even more. This is also a personal goal for me, but I feel like I'm constantly challenging myself through PLAVE. I want to turn my limitations into possibilities and create even more fulfilling performances," HAMIN said.