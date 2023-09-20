Small plane crashes in Compton neighborhood

An investigation is underway after a small Cessna plane made a hard landing in a Compton neighborhood Wednesday.

The plane hit one vehicle, authorities said, when it crashed onto a residential street on 159th Street near the Compton/Woodley Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

No serious injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the emergency landing remain under investigation.

City Councilman Jonathan Bowers was at the scene and said air safety is one of the public safety issues being addressed in the city of Compton.

"It's ironic that our public safety comission has convened and we are addressing issues like this - airport safety - as well as other safety issues within the city," he said.

Bowers said it's important to address these safety issues as this isn't the first time a plane has crashed in a residential area close to the airport.

On Sept. 3, a small plane crashed into a residential fence along the wash at Oleander Avenue and Alondra Boulevard. The plane was taking off when it had to return to the airport after an unspecified mechanical malfunction.

In 2008, several people were critically injured after a twin-engine Cessna 310 airplane crashed in the 500 block of West Cypress, about a quarter-block from the airport.