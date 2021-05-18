Pizza Hut launches new Book It! program as part of its nostalgia-themed campaign

article

Everyone knows that when you read a book , you’re rewarded with pizza .

For children growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the Book It! program by Pizza Hut played a major role in learning to read. Now, Pizza Hut is launching a new version of the popular reading program along with nostalgia-themed merchandise for grown-ups.

Pizza Hut is launching Camp Book It!, an online program that parents can use to help with summer reading. In a press release , the company describes the new reading program as being designed to foster "a love for reading."

The announcement is part of Pizza Hut’s Newstalgia campaign, which highlights the restaurant’s classic look and style

Book It! was a reading program developed in the mid-'80s that rewarded children who read a certain number of books with pizza. By the ‘90s, the program had become a national phenomenon and was a regular part of classroom curriculums where kids could earn pizza (or even a pizza party) if they hit certain goals.

Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer for Pizza Hut, said, "The Book It! Program was such an integral part of the heyday of Pizza Hut and the childhoods of those we're reaching with our Newstalgia campaign. It's amazing to now be able to make reading fun for the next generation with great pizza, great books and engaging activities to fill their summer break, especially as uncertainties remain in the coming months."

Camp Book It! will run from June through August and will be open to children in the Pre-K to 6th grade range. The online program will provide parents and students with reading goals. When students hit certain goals, they will be rewarded with a certificate for a free personal pizza.

The company is also offering a vintage Book It! shirt for parents who want to relive the glory days of their childhood.

The classic Book It! program is still active and while it may not be as prominent as it used to be, teachers can still sign up to participate through the Book It! website.