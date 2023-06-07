Photos: Wildfire smoke turns sun to reddish orb over Northeast

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada can be felt as far away as New York City and New England, blotting out sunrises and sunsets and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

Hazy conditions and smoke from the wildfires have been reported across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo. U.S. authorities have issued air quality alerts in several regions. Wildfire smoke is impacting Philadelphia, Washington DC and other major cities in the Northeast.

According to the forest fire prevention agency in the Canadian province of Quebec, more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province on Tuesday, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

The smoke turned the setting sun into a reddish orb or a lavender haze, depending on where you were.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and in Quebec contribute to pink hazy sunset in the city from the Cherry Beach over Toronto. June 6, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Smoke from the fires has wafted through northeast U.S. states for weeks now, but it’s only recently been noticeable in most places.

According to FOX Weather, more smoke is expected in the Northeast Wednesday, impacting tens of millions of people between Detroit and Boston.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the Air Quality Index reaches 100 or greater. Wednesday morning, Philadelphia’s AQI was 212.