Phoenix dating app meet up gone wrong lands man behind bars, police say

A man suspected of assaulting a blind woman he met on a dating app is behind bars.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says Terrance Cooper met up with the woman on the morning of May 15 at her apartment near 46th Street and Baseline Road.

"The victim told Cooper she did not want to have sex, but Cooper persisted and told her he would not leave until they had sex. The victim tried to leave, but Cooper restrained her, hit her in the face and strangled her. The victim was able to fight back, get away and call for help. Cooper also took off," Krynsky explained.

They say she fought back and was able to escape.

Cooper was spotted in the area and was arrested.

The victim was found to have injuries consistent with being strangled.

Cooper is facing counts including kidnapping and sexual abuse, Krynsky said.

Advertisement

Police offered a warning to those using dating apps, saying, "Statistics show 40% of women who are victims of sexual assault, between the ages of 20 and 29, were assaulted by someone they met on a dating app. We ask those who engage in online dating to take steps to keep themselves safe. Be aware of suspicious profiles, research the person you are meeting, block and report suspicious users, video chat before you decide to meet someone, and meet them in a public place."