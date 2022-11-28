Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski go public with courtside date night at New York Knicks game

One of the most coveted bachelors in Hollywood appears to be off of the list.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski sat courtside at the New York Knicks game Sunday at Madison Square Garden for their first public date night.

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian took advantage of his new evening availability as he watched the game alongside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, while Emily sat by Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah.

The "King of Staten Island" star wore a navy blue sweater and matching sweatpants, and kept his sunglasses on while watching the nail-biting game, which ended in a win for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ratajkowski stayed warm in a brown The North Face puffer jacket with jeans and a T-shirt. She recently filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

The Inamorata designer and her ex have a son together, Sylvester Apollo, who turned one in March.

Pete and Emily were first spotted together more than one week ago, and their romance has reportedly heated up since they celebrated his 29th birthday in November.

Davidson and Kardashian met while she was a guest host on "SNL" in October 2021.

The pair shared their first kiss on-air, and claimed they were only friends for weeks after the love connection. They confirmed the relationship in November 2021, and ultimately ended things in August .

Davidson had a big year and finally appeared on the family's Hulu show, "The Kardashians." He also left his longtime gig at "SNL" and faced intense online scrutiny from Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, over a litany of issues.

When Pete and Kim broke up in August, West posted a fake cover of "The New York Times" with the headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

Kim and Kanye have four children together, and she filed for divorce from West in February 2021. A judge declared her legally single nearly one year later amid stalled custody proceedings.

Pete was previously engaged to Ariana Grande after a whirlwind, months-long relationship which began in May 2018 and ended in October.

He was later believed to be dating Phoebe Dynevor. Despite attempts at a long-distance relationship and attending Wimbledon together in 2021, they broke up after only a few months. He was also briefly linked to Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

