Person shot in leg at Westfield Culver City, suspect on the run

article

Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg at a Culver City shopping center Thursday evening.

SkyFOX is headed to Westfield Culver City as police are at the scene.

The Culver City Police Department says the incident was not an active shooter situation. One person was hurt in the shooting, Culver City PD says.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect remains on the run as of Thursday night.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.