Person shot during robbery attempt at Carson Bank of America

An investigation is underway after a person was shot at during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

SkyFOX video shows bullet casings seen surrounding a Loomis armored truck.

A description of the suspects or any possible vehicles involved was not released.

Anyone with information in the case was urged to call the sheriff's Carson Station at 310-830-1123.

City News Service contributed to this report.