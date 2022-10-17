Person shot during robbery attempt at Carson Bank of America
CARSON, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a person was shot at during an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in Carson, according to authorities.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the branch located in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue near Sepulveda, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
SkyFOX video shows bullet casings seen surrounding a Loomis armored truck.
A description of the suspects or any possible vehicles involved was not released.
Anyone with information in the case was urged to call the sheriff's Carson Station at 310-830-1123.
City News Service contributed to this report.