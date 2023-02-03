Man accused of punching multiple girls at basketball game also charged with making threats with gun

A stunning video shows a 39-year-old man storming the court in the middle of a high school basketball game in Corona and then punching teenage girls.

A hard foul escalated into a full-blown melee between Centennial and Santiago high schools. In the video, the man – later identified as Thaddis Brooks – runs down the court and starts swinging at the players.

The chaos continues with Brooks allegedly telling others he was going to get a gun. Moments later in the parking lot, he allegedly pointed a gun at several students before taking off from the wild scene.

On Friday, the Corona Police Department announced officers arrested Brooks for the January 26 incident.

Police investigated Brooks' home in Perris and found more than 40 dogs in his property – adding animal cruelty to the litany of charges he faces from the basketball game brawl.

The Corona Norco Unified School District says the incident was extremely upsetting and they're increasing law enforcement presence at athletic events.

This isn't Brooks' first time he tried to beat up a child. Back in 2017, he got into an on-court brawl at a middle school basketball game. A 14-year-old boy was injured in the incident.