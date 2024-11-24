Pedestrian threatens to shoot truck driver partially stopped in crosswalk: Upland PD

The Brief A man is in custody after an alleged ‘road rage’ incident in Upland. Police said the pedestrian threatened to shoot a truck driver partially stopped in the crosswalk. The man was booked on criminal threats and weapons violations, police said.



A man was arrested in Upland after he allegedly threatened to shoot a driver who was allegedly stopped on a portion of the crosswalk, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday near Mountain Avenue and 13th Street.

Officials said the man got upset at the truck driver and started yelling at him, leading to an argument between the pedestrian and driver.

Police said the man reached into his backpack as he threatened to shoot the truck driver, who then called 911.

The pedestrian ran away into a nearby neighborhood, officials said, where he allegedly got into a car and was stopped by authorities trying to leave the area.

The man's backpack, which contained a loaded ghost gun, was recovered from his home.

The man was booked on criminal threats and weapons violations, police said.