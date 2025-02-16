Pedestrian struck, killed in Oxnard

An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Oxnard overnight, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the area near Fifth Street and Rose Avenue.

An investigation revealed a white Honda Pilot driven by 29-year-old Cesar Rangel of Oxnard was traveling eastbound on Fifth Street from Rose Avenue and collided with a pedestrian crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk.

The man died at the scene.

Rangel is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment by alcohol or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not immediately released pending notification of family.

It's unclear if Rangel is facing any charges in connection with the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.