Pedestrian killed by two hit-and-run drivers in South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department sought at least two hit-and-run drivers who killed a pedestrian in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as 50-year-old Jose Fuentes of Los Angeles.

According to a dispatcher in LAPD’s Operations Center, the crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of 77th Street and Central Avenue.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A witness told FOX 11 the motorist involved in the initial hit-and-run was on a motorcycle.

"A man had crossed the street…was trying to cross over to the other side and as he was crossing the street, a motorcycle came and hit him and he flew in the street…and then right after that, some cars came and ran him over," Najwa Terrel told FOX 11.

Advertisement

Investigators collected surveillance footage from at least two businesses in the area.

As of Monday morning, the LAPD said they do not have a detailed description of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.