PCH shut down amid barricade situation in Malibu

Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Heathercliff Road and Bush Drive due to a barricade situation.

The standoff began around 5 a.m. in the Point Dume area near Zuma Beach.

An official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle.

The sheriff’s department added the suspect assaulted a deputy and that they were waiting for a special weapons team to arrive at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to take other routes.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will provide more details as they become available.