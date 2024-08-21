Expand / Collapse search

PCH shut down amid barricade situation in Malibu

Published  August 21, 2024 6:53am PDT
Malibu
Police were at the scene of a barricade situation on Malibu, causing lane closures on PCH.

MALIBU, Calif. - Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Heathercliff Road and Bush Drive due to a barricade situation. 

The standoff began around 5 a.m. in the Point Dume area near Zuma Beach.

An official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was barricaded inside a vehicle. 

The sheriff’s department added the suspect assaulted a deputy and that they were waiting for a special weapons team to arrive at the scene. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to take other routes. 

This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will provide more details as they become available. 