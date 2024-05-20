After more than four decades as host, Pat Sajak’s time as host of "Wheel of Fortune" will come to an end.

The 76-year-old has presided over the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981.

Sajak, who announced his retirement nearly a year ago, has already recorded his last episodes.

His farewell episode was taped in early April.

When is Pat Sajak’s last day?

Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7, according to Deadline.

Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years following his retirement as host.

Why is Pat Sajak retiring?

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was leaving the show, stating that "the time has come."

"Well, the time has come," Sajak wrote in a statement. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

In response to Sajak's exit news, Vanna White, his longtime co-host, posted, "When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Sajak has been nominated for 23 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning three of them, as well as earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Who was the original host of Wheel of Fortune?’

In 1975, the game show premiered with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford leading the show as hosts. It was not until 1982 that Sajak and White stepped in as co-hosts.

In September 2022, Sajak surpassed Bob Barker, former host of "The Price is Right," as the longest-running host of any game show, having helmed the show for 40 years.

Who is taking Pat Sajak’s place on ‘Wheel of Fortune?’

A week after Sajak's retirement news was released, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest posted on X. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Seacrest described the accomplishment as a "full circle moment" after one of his first jobs involved hosting a game show called "Click" for Merv Griffin 15 years ago.

Seacrest not only hosts multiple shows across a variety of platforms, but he also works behind the scenes as a producer on some of the biggest television shows including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Is Vanna White leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune?’

Despite Sajak's exit, his co-host White said she would stay on the show through 2026 at least.

White renewed her "Wheel of Fortune" contract for at least two more years.

The news was confirmed by TMZ from exclusive sources who said she received a "substantial pay increase" from the $3 million per year she was reportedly making for nearly two decades.

White, 66, previously suggested that if she was ever absent, Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak would be the right person for the role.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White said during an interview with E! News.

Maggie, 28, previously took over White's hosting duties in early May as the latter competed on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

White continued to gush over Maggie and added she brought a certain charm to the game show, just like her father.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," White noted. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer. I think she's good for our show."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.