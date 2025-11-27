Pasadena nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving for Eaton Fire victims

The Brief A Pasadena nonprofit hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Eaton fire victims and others to ensure they did not dine alone. Veronica Fields, founder of Connect 2 Rise, organized the event to help build community and support fire victims.



For many Eaton fire victims, it's the first Thanksgiving since losing their home.

On Thursday, a Pasadena nonprofit made sure Altadena residents and others did not dine alone.

For the last few Thanksgivings, Veronica Fields has made sure strangers have a seat at the table with a chance to leave as friends.

"Really make it something that is unique on the day of Thanksgiving, not the day before, not the weekend after, that day that most people need it the most," said Veronica Fields.

Veronica is the executive director and founder of Connect 2 Rise, a nonprofit in Pasadena that helps build community and, since the January wildfires, has helped raise money and collect donations for fire victims.

"We’ve been living in Monrovia, and we’ve been attempting to go through the rebuilding process, but we’ve just had too many hurdles," said John Gerz.

John Gerz and his wife, Leslie Frank, who lost their home in Altadena, were one of many who decided to spend Thursday night at the community space on Colorado Blvd., where people from all different counties who wanted or needed a place to celebrate Thanksgiving and find friendly conversation could stop by.

"I think it was last week I saw a post on Facebook 'Beautiful Altadena' page that they were having this, and we had nowhere to go, and we always have this wonderful Thanksgiving dinner in our house," said Leslie Frank.

While many fire victims in Southern California are still searching for a permanent home, people like John and Leslie say they're still grateful they can find some comfort in the little things.

"To be able to share a meal, share a glass of wine with somebody else, it just makes the day better, and if the day is better, hopefully the next day is better and the next day," said John Gerz.