Parents shocked after Torrance tutor named WHCD shooting suspect

The Brief A Torrance tutor identified as the WHCD shooting suspect was recognized by a local worker whose daughter he had tutored. The mother said she never noticed concerning behavior and believed her daughter was safe during tutoring sessions. C2 Education confirmed the suspect’s employment and said it is cooperating with law enforcement following the incident.



We’re now learning new details about Cole Allen, the Torrance tutor and White House correspondents' dinner shooting suspect.

"It’s just shocking, like I said, really shocking," said Cesilia Peralta. "Just because at the time when I saw the picture, I recognized him, I didn’t realize he had tutored her."

She says she was in disbelief to learn the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect was a familiar face.

Cesilia says she works at a nearby business on the same floor of the building as the C2 Education center in Torrance.

Citing his LinkedIn profile, Wired magazine reported that Allen has been employed part-time since March 2020 at Torrance-based C2 Education.

"I’d come across him in the hallway. He wouldn’t look at you, he wouldn’t interact; he’d come out and sit here and have lunch, and that’s about it," Peralta said.

But he did allegedly have contact with Cesilia’s 11-year-old daughter.

She says the 31-year-old was one of her daughter’s tutors at the Torrance location.

According to its website, C2 Education provides "tutoring, test prep and college counseling."

It also named Allen on its social media accounts as Teacher of the Month in December 2024 at C2 Education.

"Obviously her safety is my priority, and as a mom, I did feel like she was safe," Peralta said.

On Monday afternoons, the Torrance C2 Education location is normally up and running, but this Monday afternoon was different.

C2 Education released the following statement to FOX 11:

"We were shocked to hear the news of the horrifying incident that transpired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation. Violence of any kind is never the answer."

Cesilia says her daughter never expressed concern or anything out of the ordinary.

"You just never know who you’re around. You see them and they’re quiet, but it was kind of shocking to learn," Peralta said.