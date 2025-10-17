Expand / Collapse search

LA County firefighters knock down house fire in Palos Verdes Estates

By
Published  October 17, 2025 8:17am PDT
Palos Verdes
FOX 11
House fire in Palos Verdes Estates

House fire in Palos Verdes Estates

Crews worked to knock down a house fire in the South Bay on Friday morning.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. - Crews worked to knock down a house fire in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday morning. 

During the firefight, smoke could be seen for miles. 

What we know:

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a home in the 2400 block of Via Sonoma in the South Bay neighborhood. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large plume of smoke over the one-story house as crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. 

See a gallery below.

Image 1 of 6

 

After a search inside the property, fire authorities confirmed no civilians were inside the home at the time of the fire. 

By 7:55 a.m., the fire was declared a knockdown. 

The home suffered a partial collapse, LA County Fire officials said. 

While there was structural damage, no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from Stu Mundel's live reporting from SkyFOX and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Palos Verdes