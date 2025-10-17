LA County firefighters knock down house fire in Palos Verdes Estates

Crews worked to knock down a house fire in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday morning.

During the firefight, smoke could be seen for miles.

What we know:

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a home in the 2400 block of Via Sonoma in the South Bay neighborhood.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a large plume of smoke over the one-story house as crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

See a gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

After a search inside the property, fire authorities confirmed no civilians were inside the home at the time of the fire.

By 7:55 a.m., the fire was declared a knockdown.

The home suffered a partial collapse, LA County Fire officials said.

While there was structural damage, no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.