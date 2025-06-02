Family demands justice after teen beaten, attacked at Palmdale concert

The Brief 17-year-old Elijah Green and his mother are speaking out after the boy was seen on video being attacked by a group of people at a concert in Palmdale. His family and community activist, Najee Ali, want the incident to be investigated as a hate crime, as people in the video call him the N-word. But those who attended the concert say the boy was acting inappropriately, and race had nothing to do with it.



The family of a 17-year-old boy is demanding justice after he was kicked and beaten during a concert in Palmdale.

What we know:

The incident was caught on cellphone video and shared online. The family is calling it a hate crime, but some people who attended the concert say otherwise.

In the video, you can hear references to the N-word, which is why the mother of Elijah Green and local activists want a hate crime investigation. But concertgoers say they don't believe the boy was attacked because of his race.

Teen speaks out

What they're saying:

"Every time I look at that video, it just makes me blink a little, like, wow," said Elijah Green. "They're kicking dirt into my face. I'm having people on top of me, punching me down. Kicking me in the back of my head and my neck and my back."

The 17-year-old said he went to the May 24 event to clear his name after being accused of acting inappropriately at a concert the night before. A girl who spoke to FOX 11 off camera claimed that he was acting drunk and inappropriate.

"He was being very touchy, putting his arm around people after being repeatedly asked to stop. Throughout that night was asked and told repeatedly to not come on Saturday," the anonymous girl said.

But Elijah vehemently denies it.

"You know, this all could have been talked down. And if you genuinely thought I did something like that, you could have had me arrested."

"No child should had to be beaten like that. And if they felt a certain way, then you call the police. let the law handle it. but you took it in your own hands as vigilantes," his mother said.

Elijah's mother reached out to activists because they want this investigated as a hate crime.

"It should be prosecuted as a hate crime because we hear them on video saying, get that N-word, get that N-word as they stomp and kick him in the head," said community activist Najee Ali.

Investigation Underway

What's next:

No arrests have been made at this point.

The sheriff's department released a statement saying, "Palmdale Station is aware of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on the above date at an impromptu concert at the intersection of Old Harold Road and Firethorn Avenue, Palmdale. Palmdale Station detectives have been assigned to the case and are in extensive contact with the victim and his family. This is an active ongoing investigation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department take any allegation of hate crimes seriously, and all cases will be thoroughly reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office in cooperation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2477.