Morning shooting in Pacoima under investigation

A shooting investigation was underway in the San Fernando Valley on Monday.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call just after 6 a.m. regarding a man who was bleeding after being shot near Van Nuys and Laurel Canyon boulevards in Pacoima.

Investigators said the shooting victim was on his bike when, at some point, he got into a confrontation with the suspect and was shot multiple times.

The victim then got off his bike and walked to a nearby shop where he collapsed.

A passerby stopped to perform CPR and mostly likely saved the victim's life.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are hoping he’ll make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

A description of a possible suspect was not available and the name of the victim was not released.

Investigators believe he was on his way to work when he was shot.

What you can do:

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.