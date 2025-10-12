Pacoima Black-owned barbershop recognized as historical landmark

The Brief The oldest Black-owned barbershop in the San Fernando Valley, StylesVille Barbershop, has been named a historic cultural monument. The plaque was unveiled by founder Ollie Carter and her grandson, head barber Gregory Faucett. The shop has been a family-run business since it was first opened by Carter and her husband in 1957.



StylesVille Barbershop, the oldest Black-owned barbershop in the San Fernando Valley, has been officially recognized as a historic cultural monument by the City of Los Angeles and the Getty.

The plaque was unveiled by owner Ollie Carter and her grandson, Gregory Faucett, at the shop on Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima.

The backstory:

StylesVille Barbershop was founded in 1957 by Ollie and her husband, Freddy Carter.

It has remained a family-run business ever since.

The Carters built a strong staff, including Colleen "Pal" Fonseca, a female barber who worked in a male-dominated industry and is still a close friend of Mrs. Carter.

What they're saying:

Ollie Carter commented on the work it took to establish the business, stating, "little by little we just kept building and building, we finally got the shop. But it took a lot of work."

Gregory Faucett, the head barber and grandson of the founders, said, "Everybody knows about StylesVille, we've been here too long. And it's been a good thing, it has not been a bad thing. Everything about StylesVille is good."

Faucett also noted the role of the barbershop as a community hub, where people can relax and share stories, but he keeps his clients' stories private.

"If these walls could talk. I got stories for you but that's just like when you go to your therapist, they keep everything to themself, so I don't tell nobody's business."

Colleen "Pal" Fonseca highlighted Ollie Carter's impact, saying, "she encouraged Black women to go to school, she encouraged Black women to buy homes."

Why you should care:

Barbershops like StylesVille have long served as vital community spaces, not just for haircuts but also for social gatherings and conversation.

This historic cultural monument recognition solidifies StylesVille's importance to both the community and the broader history of Los Angeles.