Oxnard man pleads guilty to violent crimes including murder, sodomy of a child
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An Oxnard man has pleaded guilty to 12 felonies, including murder, robbery, and sexual offenses in Ventura County between April and June 2019.
What we know:
Jacob Saldivar, who was 16 years old when he began his crime spree, admitted to seven counts of robbery, two counts of residential burglary, sodomy of a person under 18, and unlawful sexual intercourse.
He also admitted to using a deadly weapon in the 2019 murder of Charles Barber and causing great bodily injury to a victim over 70.
By the numbers:
- 12 felonies
- 1 murder victim, Charles Barber
- 7 counts of robbery
- 2 counts of residential burglary
- 1 sodomy of a person under 18
- 1 count of unlawful sexual intercourse
- 33 years to life in state prison is the expected sentence
What they're saying:
Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara, who prosecuted the case, stated, "The Ventura County District Attorney's Office is dedicated to protecting the safety of our community and in the case of Saldivar, made the choice to transfer him from juvenile to adult court, a choice that is never taken lightly but provided the best opportunity to rehabilitate a violent youthful offender."
What's next:
Saldivar is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7.
He remains in custody with no bail and is expected to be sentenced to 33 years to life in state prison.
The Source: Information for this story is based on an official press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, announced by District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. It includes a direct quote from Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara, who prosecuted the case, providing insight into the legal proceedings.