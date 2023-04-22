Oxnard 15-year-old arrested for allegedly selling drugs online

A 15-year-old boy from Oxnard was arrested last month for allegedly running an illegal drug marketplace on social media, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation dating back to February, according to officials, as the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crime Units was looking into the death of a woman who'd potentially died from an overdose.

Investigators found the teen was allegedly running an online marketplace on the app Telegram, through which he allegedly sold alprazolam — the common name for Xanax — psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana products. They then conducted an undercover operation where, they said, the teen agreed to seel the undercover officer alprazolam. Officers issued a warrant at the teen's Oxnard home on March 16 and arrested him. Because of his age, the teen was then released to his guardian.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it will now submit the case to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office to review for potential charges.