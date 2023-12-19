Overturned semi on 5 Fwy in Panorama City triggers traffic backup

An overturned semi-trailer closed traffic on the 5 Freeway for several hours Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 2:28 a.m. to the northbound freeway and Branford Street where they learned that two trucks had initially been involved in the collision, said a CHP spokesman.

The driver of the overturned semi was not injured.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the accident while officers investigated the cause of the rollover.