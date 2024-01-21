Overnight 110 Freeway closures near downtown LA announced: Here's where

Heads up if your commute involves the 110 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

The California Department of Transportation has announced multiple overnight closures on the 110 Freeway between the 10 Freeway and Exposition Boulevard from Friday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 28.

The closures will allow for crews to safely demolish the pedestrian bridge over the 110 Freeway at 21st Street.

Here's what you need to know.

Friday, Jan. 26

Southbound I-110 reduced to one lane between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday

Crews to begin closing all on-ramps to southbound I-110 as well as the eastbound and westbound connectors from I-10 as early as 9 p.m. Friday

Southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard closed 7 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday

Saturday, Jan. 27

Southbound I-110 between I-10 and Exposition Boulevard and northbound I-110 between Adams Boulevard and Washington Boulevard: FULL CLOSURE from 11 p.m. Saturday – 8 a.m. Sunday

Crews to begin closing on-ramps and connectors as early as 9 p.m. Saturday

Southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard closed 7 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday

Detours

Southbound traffic on the 110 Freeway will be detoured to exit the interstate at the 10 Freeway interchange and re-enter the freeway at either Exposition Boulevard or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Northbound traffic will exit at Adams Boulevard and either re-enter the freeway at Washington Boulevard or access I-10 via Hoover Street.

You can see detour maps below or on the Caltrans website.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by taking an alternate route or by using public transit.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by taking an alternate route or by using public transit.