Over 40 dogs rescued from Riverside County 'hoarder house'

Dozens of dogs were rescued from a "hoarder house" in Riverside County - and the local animal shelter where they were taken is asking for the public's help to find forever homes for the recovering pups.

Animal Services responded to a remote home near farmland in the 88000 block of Avenue 61 in Thermal on July 11 after someone reported several unattended dogs with the owner not present. At the property, more than 40 dogs were discovered - some dead, officials said.

Some dogs were found in confined rooms, others in crates, and others roaming freely. More than a dozen dogs were found dead but officials said that number could rise.

The property itself was overrun with trash and debris, while the inside was filled with junk and reeked of urine, officials said.

Some veteran Animal Services employees described the scene as one of the worst they've seen in years."

"Most are in very poor condition. Many are emaciated and weak. Temperatures in Thermal climbed into triple-digit territory while staff processed the dogs and loaded them onto their trucks," officials shared.

"Awful, just awful," said Deputy Director Jackie Schart, who oversees shelter operations. "These dogs are so weak, so emaciated, so starved. There were dogs in crates with dead dogs. Just terrible."

Around 20 dogs were transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where they were examined and treated.

The shelter currently houses more than 200 dogs and is in desperate need of adopters, fosters, and rescue partners. Those interested in helping can visit their website or call (760) 343-3644.

Officials said it's unlikely Animal Services will pursue cruelty charges because the dog owner is hospitalized in critical condition and may not survive.