Over 120 stolen forklifts recovered in Commerce: PD

article

An investigation into two stolen forklifts led to the recovery of over a hundred pieces of stolen equipment and machinery Wednesday, according to Inglewood police.

Officers were serving a search warrant at a warehouse in Commerce to locate the two forklifts reported stolen when instead they located over 120 forklifts and pieces of heavy-duty industrial machinery being stored for resale.

Police said they believe warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers from the equipment and repainting them.

Authorities are asking any other victims of a similar type of theft - including any items used for construction such as lighting equipment - to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-412-5240.