Orange County sees high demand of people wanting vaccine after mega site opens at Disneyland

It’s the happiest place on earth for OC residents over 65-years-old. They are now able to join first responders in getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the first super pod delivery location at a Disney parking area.

About 10,000 people signed up in the first two hours that Othena.com was up, making it difficult to get appointments.

Health officials are aware and are working on the problem, saying they will be able to administer as many as 8,000 vaccines at the site when they have the resources and more important… the vaccines.

RELATED: Vaccine distribution site to open at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

Turns out that the OC Health Agency is only getting about 20% of vaccines being allocated by the state, with the rest going to entities like hospitals and clinics directly dealing with the state. Then, there are the doses from the federal government which are going to pharmacies and agencies like the Veteran’s administration.

Advertisement

So it’s difficult, even for a county that seems to be ahead of the game on the vaccine distribution, to work as effectively as it can. That’s why they are trying to push the Othena site, since they can eventually filter everything through, including infection rates and focal points.

If they can, they would like to vaccinate everyone in OC by July 4th, calling it an Independence Freedom program, freeing the resident to go back to work, school, and live with more freedom than during the last 10 months.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.