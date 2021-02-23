Ontario police fatally shoot pursuit suspect

An investigation was underway after a pursuit suspect was shot and killed by Ontario police officers early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Ontario Police Department said that just before midnight, patrol officers attempted to stop a red vehicle for a code violation. The driver did not stop and led officers on a brief pursuit.

Ontario PD said that the suspect plowed into three patrol vehicles and shortly after, the suspect was struck by police gunfire on West 6th Street and North Beverly Court, near South San Antonio Avenue.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities also discovered a passenger in the red vehicle. A warrant was out for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

The names of the two suspects have not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by Ontario PD and the San Bernardino District Attorney’s office.

