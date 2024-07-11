California councilmember arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run

article

Ontario City Councilman Jim Bowman was arrested, accused of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, police announced Thursday.

The accident happened July 8 at 5:05 p.m. in the area of Euclid Ave. and Mission Blvd.

According to the Ontario Police Department, witnesses called 911 to report a two-vehicle collision, in which one of the vehicles fled the scene.

At 5:06 p.m, dispatch received a 911 call from the involved party, who reportedly left the scene, requesting police aid and identified their location.

Police responded to that second location and identified the driver as Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman.

According to the department, Bowman was determined to be at fault for the accident and was subsequently arrested.

SUGGESTED:

Both Bowman and the other driver involved were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowman remains under investigation for being in violation of driving under the influence and hit-and-run with injuries.

The case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ontario Police Department

at 909-986-6711.