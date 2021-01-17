One dead, two injured during Malibu house fire that spread to brush

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in connection with a second-alarm house fire in Malibu that quickly spread to nearby brush.

The small brush fire burned less than four acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The circumstances surrounding their injuries and death is not currently known.

The house fire was reported at 3:34 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatcher Nicole Larios.

By about 5:30 a.m. firefighters had stopped forward progress of the flames and had 20 percent surrounded by a line of cleared vegetation.

Firefighters reached 100 percent containment of the fire at 5:49 a.m.

Advertisement

The flames spread to surrounding brush and a half acre grew to about 4 acres, Larios said. At the height of the fire, more than 200 firefighters were on scene.

The flames moved downhill, pushed by northeast winds of 10-15 mph and threatened some nearby structures, fire officials said. Residents were urged to

prepare for potential evacuations that turned out not to be needed.

The relative humidity was about 15%, according to the National Weather Service and the winds were not likely to get stronger than 20 mph.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.