One dead after small plane crashes near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima

article

One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a residential area in Pacoima.

The crash was reported just before noon Thursday at the intersection of Sutter Ave. and Pierce St., right across the street from Whiteman Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the crash caused several cars to catch on fire.

The plane was on approach to land when something went wrong, and came down in front of three residential buildings.

One person is confirmed dead, it is currently unknown if that person is the pilot.

Advertisement



This is a developing story

