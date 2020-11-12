Expand / Collapse search

One dead after small plane crashes near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima

Published 
Pacoima
FOX 11
(FOX 11)

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a small plane crashed into a residential area in Pacoima. 

The crash was reported just before noon Thursday at the intersection of Sutter Ave. and Pierce St., right across the street from Whiteman Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the crash caused several cars to catch on fire.

Downed aircraft reported in Pacoima

One person was killed Thursday when a small plane crashed and caught fire near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima.

The plane was on approach to land when something went wrong, and came down in front of three residential buildings. 

One person is confirmed dead, it is currently unknown if that person is the pilot. 


This is a developing story  
 